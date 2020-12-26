Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) to Sell

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTOKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.90.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

