Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of AY opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

