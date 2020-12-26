Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLRX. ValuEngine lowered BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BLRX stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

