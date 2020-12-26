Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of LGRVF stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Legrand will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

