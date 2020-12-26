Zeepin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,245.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $158,148.74 and $3,245.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00642271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00158319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00343640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00093041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

