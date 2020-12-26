ZINC One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. ZINC has a market cap of $64,297.89 and $5.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last week, ZINC has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

