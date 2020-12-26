Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS) Stock Price Down 19.1%

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS)’s stock price dropped 19.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). Approximately 528,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 562,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 106.01, a current ratio of 106.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.38.

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) Company Profile (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

