ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $53.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,278,953 shares of company stock valued at $98,136,684 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

ZI traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $44.84. 1,487,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,288. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

