Zuflo Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,263.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $78,417.22 and approximately $12,263.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00126634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00629994 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00177599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00325287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00056889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00087184 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.