ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $651,993.93 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

