Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,340 shares in the company, valued at $970,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

