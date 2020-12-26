Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,393 shares of company stock worth $1,382,574. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after buying an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 3,051,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 136,811 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

