-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Pluralsight posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 897,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,437. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 12.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after buying an additional 515,014 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its position in Pluralsight by 42.6% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $31,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

