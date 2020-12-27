$0.02 EPS Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. American Renal Associates posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $395.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.11. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

