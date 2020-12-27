$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CVGI stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

