-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

MUR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.34. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,866 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

