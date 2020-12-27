$0.12 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. BGC Partners also posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 947,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,310 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

