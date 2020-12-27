$0.12 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 715,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

