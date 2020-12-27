$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SFL in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $737.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.20.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

