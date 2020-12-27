-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 2,846,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,785. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

