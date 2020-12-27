$0.24 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

BRKL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 171,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In related news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

