-$0.25 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Cree posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cree by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cree by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 316,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,442. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

