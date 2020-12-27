$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

