$0.30 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stantec posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. 17,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,230. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

