-$0.43 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,342,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.84.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

