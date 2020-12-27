-$0.61 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,422. The company has a market capitalization of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $20.57.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,020 shares of company stock worth $4,998,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

