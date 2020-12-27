$0.62 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,024. The stock has a market cap of $609.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 5,411.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

