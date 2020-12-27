-$0.64 EPS Expected for Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.75). Myomo reported earnings per share of ($4.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

NASDAQ MYO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 555,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

