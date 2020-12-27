-$0.64 EPS Expected for Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.75). Myomo reported earnings per share of ($4.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

NASDAQ MYO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 555,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit