$0.70 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. TTEC reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,578,213.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in TTEC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

