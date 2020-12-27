12,045 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GVA stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

