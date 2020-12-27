$121.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report $121.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.28 million. Cree reported sales of $239.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $601.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $618.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $659.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.50 million to $803.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

CREE stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 316,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $105.97.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Cree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.