$126.28 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $126.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Harmonic reported sales of $122.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $373.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $374.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $464.38 million, with estimates ranging from $428.30 million to $495.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 67.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 36.6% in the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 252,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 67,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 171,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $702.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.