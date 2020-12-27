1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.86 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $42,524.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00114834 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.18 or 0.00514317 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000135 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010525 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

