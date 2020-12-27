1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.33. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at $667,521.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.94. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The company has a market cap of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

