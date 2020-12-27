$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

RCI opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $78,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 208.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 620,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 90.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 603,774 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

