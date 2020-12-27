20,207 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Invitae by 36.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invitae by 43.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Invitae by 18.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,182 shares of company stock valued at $32,846,712. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

