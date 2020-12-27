$24.56 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report sales of $24.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.31 million to $24.80 million. ReneSola reported sales of $26.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $81.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $185.15 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $206.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NYSE:SOL opened at $9.70 on Friday. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $369.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.