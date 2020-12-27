$34.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $34.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the lowest is $33.60 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $30.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $130.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $131.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.00 million, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $139.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million.

BSRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 4,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

