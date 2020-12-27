$36.22 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report sales of $36.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $475.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

