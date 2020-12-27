$36.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $36.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.59 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $86.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $162.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.80 million to $169.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $171.87 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $175.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

LADR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,645 shares of company stock worth $1,953,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

