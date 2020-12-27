4,350 Shares in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TTEC by 19.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $79.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

