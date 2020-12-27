4798 (ABE.V) (CVE:ABE) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of 4798 (ABE.V) (CVE:ABE) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 46,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 121,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50.

ABE Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Québec, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Dôme Lemieux property that comprises 217 claims covering 11,599.84 hectares located near the town of Ste-Anne-des-Monts in the Province of Quebec; and the Epsilon property, which consists of 51 claims covering 2,693.51 hectares located in the Otish Mountains region of Quebec.

