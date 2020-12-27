$5.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce earnings of $5.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.02 and the lowest is $5.91. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $4.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $17.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $17.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 51.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

