$55.55 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post $55.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.11 million. Tilray posted sales of $46.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $209.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.03 million to $211.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $297.89 million, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $2,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,465,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,841,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tilray by 60.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

