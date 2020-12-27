$559.35 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will report $559.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.20 million and the lowest is $555.50 million. Caleres reported sales of $698.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%.

Several analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Caleres by 275.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 139,618 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $843,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 192,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.40. Caleres has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

