$58.11 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $58.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. AtriCure reported sales of $61.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $206.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $207.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.39 million, with estimates ranging from $252.72 million to $288.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. 204,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,413. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $546,869.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,888.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,278 shares of company stock worth $6,774,603. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 28.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AtriCure by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.