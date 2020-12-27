$73.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report sales of $73.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.73 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $297.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.57 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

FBNC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 48,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $426,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

