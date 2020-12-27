Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $719.63

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $719.63 and traded as high as $755.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) shares last traded at $755.00, with a volume of 2,435 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £101.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 719.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 652.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

