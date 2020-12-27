AceD (ACED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One AceD token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $600,246.76 and approximately $57.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000112 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.