AceD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, AceD has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $600,246.76 and approximately $57.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000112 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

